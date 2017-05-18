All talk, no action on Alabama's prisons
No other issue exposes Alabama politicians' cheap political rhetoric than Montgomery's lack of action when it comes to law enforcement and criminal justice. On the campaign stump, most Alabama politicians seem to be in a race to see who can talk toughest about making sure wrongdoers are locked up for a long, long time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Wed
|start the hearings
|7
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May 14
|Chrisrose
|1
|James roy dent aka the oil man (Mar '10)
|May 10
|Block
|60
|Xans Addis and others
|May 9
|news
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|May 5
|Dawn
|1,006
|Dawn King/Jeremy King
|May 4
|WeKnow
|4
|Candidates invoke Trump's name, God in Alabama ...
|Apr 30
|John McQuan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC