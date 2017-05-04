Alabama's tourism, fueled by beach-bo...

Alabama's tourism, fueled by beach-bound visitors to Baldwin County, continues record pace

16 hrs ago

Alabama's tourism industry continues to race ahead, leaving the 2010 BP oil spill disaster and the Great Recession in the rear-view mirror. For the sixth year in a row, Alabama set a new record in annual tourism expenditures for 2016, and for the number of visitors coming to the state.

Montgomery, AL

