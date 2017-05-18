Alabama's GOP approves new maps; Dems...

Alabama's GOP approves new maps; Dems vow repeat court fight

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Birmingham, addresses the House of Representatives at the Alabama State House building in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, May 18, 2017. Rep. Givan spoke about what she believed was a racist email that was sent on Wednesday to dozens of legislatures and staff..

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... May 17 start the hearings 7
News Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift... May 14 Chrisrose 1
James roy dent aka the oil man (Mar '10) May 10 Block 60
Xans Addis and others May 9 news 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) May 5 Dawn 1,006
Dawn King/Jeremy King May 4 WeKnow 4
News Candidates invoke Trump's name, God in Alabama ... Apr 30 John McQuan 3
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Montgomery County was issued at May 20 at 7:51PM CDT

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,194 • Total comments across all topics: 281,158,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC