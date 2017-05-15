Alabama not attracting charter schools, numbers show
Two years after lawmakers passed a law allowing public charter schools to open in Alabama, it doesn't appear a flood of charters will crowd the public school landscape any time soon. As one public charter school prepares to open in August in Mobile, only three new public charter school applications were received by the Alabama Public Charter School Commission before the May 1 deadline.
