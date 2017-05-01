Alabama history tour covers Civil War, cotton - not slaves
Schoolchildren who visit the First White House of the Confederacy learn that its famous former resident, President Jefferson Davis, was leader of a "heroic resistance" who was "held by his Negroes in genuine affection as well as highest esteem." Such ideas, once mainstream Southern thought, have largely been abandoned by historians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Mon
|Precious8517
|1,004
|Candidates invoke Trump's name, God in Alabama ...
|Sun
|John McQuan
|3
|Dawn King/Jeremy King
|Apr 30
|Dawnmarie1982
|3
|NFL's wild opening round could yield more surpr...
|Apr 28
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Moore running f...
|Apr 27
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|6
|Pay Rase
|Apr 25
|ThomasA
|2
|WashPost Reveals the Left's Goal: The 'Mission ...
|Apr 23
|Tuesdays gone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC