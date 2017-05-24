Alabama governor signs protections for Confederate, other monuments
In this Aug. 25, 2016, file photo, a a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis sits the grounds of the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. On Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a law to prohibit the removal of historic monuments that have stood for more than 40 years.
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|9 hr
|joe
|9
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May 14
|Chrisrose
|1
|James roy dent aka the oil man (Mar '10)
|May 10
|Block
|60
|Xans Addis and others
|May 9
|news
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|May 5
|Dawn
|1,006
|Dawn King/Jeremy King
|May 4
|WeKnow
|4
|Candidates invoke Trump's name, God in Alabama ...
|Apr 30
|John McQuan
|3
