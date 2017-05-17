Alabama Brownfields Association looks to ignite economy
A group of businesses and organizations statewide have joined forces to form the Alabama Brownfields Association, saying the new non-profit can be one avenue for economic revitalization statewide. Brownfields are defined as previously used and environmentally contaminated industrial or commercial sites with the potential for reuse if cleaned up.
