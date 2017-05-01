ABC7 Now Owned by Raycom Media

Effective May 1, ABC7 is now owned by Raycom Media , a company headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama, with a strong footprint in the southeastern United States. Raycom is employee owned, one of the largest privately-owned companies in the country with a workforce of 4,800 employees.

