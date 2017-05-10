3rd person charged in Montgomery huma...

3rd person charged in Montgomery human trafficking case

Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Captain Regina Duckett says Tracy Neal Shannon has been charged with two counts of human trafficking first degree and two counts of promoting prostitution. The charges are related to an ongoing case which began on May 2 in the 3400 block of Woodley Square, Duckett says.

