3rd person charged in Montgomery human trafficking case
Captain Regina Duckett says Tracy Neal Shannon has been charged with two counts of human trafficking first degree and two counts of promoting prostitution. The charges are related to an ongoing case which began on May 2 in the 3400 block of Woodley Square, Duckett says.
