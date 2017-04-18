YMCA of Greater Montgomery hosts Urban Challenge
The YMCA of Greater Montgomery will be hosting its very own scavenger hunt called the Urban Challenge from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m on May 6th. Participants will start at the Alley Station water tank entrance near Dreamland BBQ.
