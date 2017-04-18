Women's golf to return to the River Region with Guardian Championship
Officials with the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course announced a news professional golf tournament will be coming to Capitol Hill this fall. RTJ officials say this tournament, the Guardian Championship, will take place on the RTJ Golf Trail September 21st through the 24th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|2 hr
|Deedee
|1,003
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Alabama's new governor, Kay Ivey, promises open...
|Apr 11
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Apr 3
|Carbon777
|49
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Apr 2
|Real Time
|3
|Mark Montiel Loses His Radio Job (Sep '10)
|Mar 31
|Fed up
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC