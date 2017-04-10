Woman facing assault charges after Montgomery incident
Department of Public Safety spokesperson Martha Earnhardt says Amber Deshae Caldwell is facing one count of first-degree domestic violence . Earnhardt says the charges are related to an incident that took place Friday on Thursday in the 1100 block of East South Boulevard.
