Tornado warnings issued for Tallapoosa and Chambers Co.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Tallapoosa County and Chambers County until 9 p.m and a severe thunderstorm warning for Elmore, Macon, Montgomery and Tallapoosa Counties until 9:30 p.m. You should use multiple sources of weather information to alert you and your family when severe weather threatens. Click here to read the latest information about the severe weather from the First Alert Weather team.

