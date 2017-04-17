Teens charged after Millbrook police chase ends in deadly crash

Two juveniles, ages 14 and 15, have been arrested following a weekend police pursuit through Millbrook and Prattville that ended in a fatal car crash. Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said his officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon when the 2011 Nissan Maxima crashed into another vehicle around 3 p.m. The situation started when a woman in the 600 block of Deatsville Highway called the police to say her vehicle had been stolen after she left it running while she ran into a business.

