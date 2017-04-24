Suspended Alabama chief justice to an...

Suspended Alabama chief justice to announce future plans

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Feb. 17, 2015, file photo, Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore poses for a photo in Montgomery, Ala. Moore scheduled a news conference Wednesday, April 26, 2017, on the steps of the Alabama Capitol to announce his plans for the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pay Rase Tue ThomasA 2
News WashPost Reveals the Left's Goal: The 'Mission ... Apr 23 Tuesdays gone 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Apr 21 Deedee 1,003
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... Apr 17 ThomasA 6
News New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 1
News Alabama's new governor, Kay Ivey, promises open... Apr 11 Bryan Fischer s H... 2
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Apr 3 Carbon777 49
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,499 • Total comments across all topics: 280,587,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC