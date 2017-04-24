Suspect makes bond after Thursday Mon...

Suspect makes bond after Thursday Montgomery shooting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Cleddie Stone, 39, is charged with one count of attempted murder on the life of an unnamed victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NFL's wild opening round could yield more surpr... 13 hr Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Moore running f... Thu Shirvell s Shrivel 6
Dawn King/Jeremy King Thu seeking3girls 2
Pay Rase Apr 25 ThomasA 2
News WashPost Reveals the Left's Goal: The 'Mission ... Apr 23 Tuesdays gone 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Apr 21 Deedee 1,003
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... Apr 17 ThomasA 6
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,997 • Total comments across all topics: 280,642,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC