Stories & Songs: Four artists Friday at The Sanctuary
Stories & Songs: Four artists Friday at The Sanctuary Stories & Songs is an intimate night of music 7 p.m. Friday at The Sanctuary Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2oqcbJL Stories & Songs is an intimate night of music 7 p.m. Friday at The Sanctuary, 432 S. Goldthwaite St., Montgomery featuring four artists: Shawn Byrne, Tiffany Goss, Abe Partridge and Wyatt Edmondson. Organized by Amy Byrne, they're bringing the songwriters to Montgomery for this one night event in the round format that made the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville famous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|16 hr
|FireyFellow44
|5
|Alabama's new governor, Kay Ivey, promises open...
|19 hr
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Apr 3
|Carbon777
|49
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Apr 2
|Real Time
|3
|Mark Montiel Loses His Radio Job (Sep '10)
|Mar 31
|Fed up
|4
|Moving to Montgomery
|Mar 30
|Sarah P
|1
|moving to Montgomery
|Mar 29
|awsmmix
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC