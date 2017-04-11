Stories & Songs: Four artists Friday ...

Stories & Songs: Four artists Friday at The Sanctuary

Read more: The Montgomery Advertiser

Stories & Songs: Four artists Friday at The Sanctuary Stories & Songs is an intimate night of music 7 p.m. Friday at The Sanctuary Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2oqcbJL Stories & Songs is an intimate night of music 7 p.m. Friday at The Sanctuary, 432 S. Goldthwaite St., Montgomery featuring four artists: Shawn Byrne, Tiffany Goss, Abe Partridge and Wyatt Edmondson. Organized by Amy Byrne, they're bringing the songwriters to Montgomery for this one night event in the round format that made the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville famous.

