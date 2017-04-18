State's intervention in MPS could last five years
With big changes coming for many Montgomery public schools, parents are getting their first chance to talk face to face with those in charge of the system takeover. They're also learning more about the plan to turn around under-performing schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Mon
|ThomasA
|6
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Apr 16
|tipton
|1,002
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Alabama's new governor, Kay Ivey, promises open...
|Apr 11
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Apr 3
|Carbon777
|49
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Apr 2
|Real Time
|3
|Mark Montiel Loses His Radio Job (Sep '10)
|Mar 31
|Fed up
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC