State Auditor Jim Zeigler says nothing missing at governor's mansion, capitol
That's what State Auditor Jim Zeigler determined after taking inventory of state-owned items at the governor's mansion in Montgomery and at the governor's office in the State Capitol. Zeigler's inventory found all 257 items in the mansion and all 249 in the Capitol office, according to a news release.
