Severe weather now pushing into Columbus, Phenix City, Auburn areas

Severe weather is now approaching the Columbus area, with radar showing batches of thunderstorms and heavy rain stretching from Montgomery, Ala., to Eufaula, Ala., and pushing to the northeast toward Auburn, Ala., and the Columbus-Fort Benning area. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 1 p.m. EDT and a flash flood watch for the area until 2 a.m. Thursday.

