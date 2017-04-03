Service dog 'Teddy' will accompany Montgomery teen to college
Joshua Wutzke of Montgomery will soon head to college at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, and he will take with him his service dog 'Teddy.' Joshua has type-one diabetes and Asperger's Syndrome, which is a type of autism.
