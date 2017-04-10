Rabbi Saul Leeman, who marched with Martin Luther King, dead aged 100

Rabbi Saul Leeman, a longtime leader of Conservative congregations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, and a civil rights activist who took part in the famed march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965, has died at 100. Leeman, who served the Cranston Jewish Center on Rhode Island and later Temple Shalom in Medford, Massachusetts, died April 5. The Providence Journal reported that his death "severed a link between Rhode Island and the Civil Rights era, and between the Jewish and black communities."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.