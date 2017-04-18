Principals in Montgomery's failing schools get 10 percent raise
Principals at the 27 Montgomery county schools taken over by the Alabama state department of education due to poor student achievement will receive a 10 percent pay raise, according to state superintendent Michael Sentance. Ten of those schools are on the state's "failing" schools list because student achievement is in the bottom six percent statewide.
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Apr 3
|Carbon777
|49
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Apr 2
|Real Time
|3
|Mark Montiel Loses His Radio Job (Sep '10)
|Mar 31
|Fed up
|4
|Moving to Montgomery
|Mar 30
|Sarah P
|1
|moving to Montgomery
|Mar 29
|awsmmix
|3
|Tulsa molesters
|Mar 28
|Sukit
|1
|steve or lisa mitchell (Jan '11)
|Mar 24
|Mlc487
|3
