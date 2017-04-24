Phenix City woman sentenced in identity theft ring

MONTGOMERY, AL A Phenix City woman has been sentenced in an Alabama Federal Court to 6 months in prison for her part in an identity theft ring. Patience Denise Minor, 51, of Phenix City, Alabama, Patrick Rashaud Thomas, 24, of Milledgeville, Georgia, and Shameka Lashay Thomas, 27 of Sylvester, Georgia were sentenced in federal court Monday for their involvement in an identity theft ring.

