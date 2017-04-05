Papa Roc's closes in east Montgomery

Papa Roc's closes in east Montgomery

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Montgomery Advertiser

Papa Roc's closes in east Montgomery Italian restaurant opened in February 2016 Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2oBWD73 Take a look at the food served during a test dinner before the opening of Papa Roc's Italian Grill in east Montgomery. The closing was confirmed this week by Renee Avery, wife of former co-owner Joey Avery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Mon Carbon777 49
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Apr 2 Real Time 3
Mark Montiel Loses His Radio Job (Sep '10) Mar 31 Fed up 4
Moving to Montgomery Mar 30 Sarah P 1
moving to Montgomery Mar 29 awsmmix 3
Tulsa molesters Mar 28 Sukit 1
steve or lisa mitchell (Jan '11) Mar 24 Mlc487 3
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Montgomery County was issued at April 05 at 1:50PM CDT

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Oakland
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,192 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC