On the 'Read' again: Authors, readers gathering Saturday in Olda

The lineup for the 2017 Alabama Book Festival on Saturday in Montgomery includes a diverse list of best-selling authors that organizers say will appeal to a variety of ages and reading interests. On the 'Read' again: Authors, readers gathering Saturday in Old Alabama Town The lineup for the 2017 Alabama Book Festival on Saturday in Montgomery includes a diverse list of best-selling authors that organizers say will appeal to a variety of ages and reading interests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.