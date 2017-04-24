New rewards offered in 4 unsolved Montgomery cold case murders

In the search for new leads in four murder cases, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the Governor's Office, and City of Montgomery have contributed reward money for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the killers. After consulting with the Montgomery Police Department, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office requested the rewards and announced during a press conference Tuesday that $11,000 is being offered in each case.

