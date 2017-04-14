There are on the USA Today story from Friday, titled New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' state. In it, USA Today reports that:

New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' state Gov. Kay Ivey didn't detail agenda, but said she wanted to focus on budgets, prisons, education. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pBBoPj Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to the press about Jeff Sessions' senate seat during her first press conference as governor on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.