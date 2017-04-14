New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' state
There are 1 comment on the USA Today story from Friday, titled New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' state. In it, USA Today reports that:
New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' state Gov. Kay Ivey didn't detail agenda, but said she wanted to focus on budgets, prisons, education. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pBBoPj Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to the press about Jeff Sessions' senate seat during her first press conference as governor on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.
|
#1 Yesterday
Might I suggest secession?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|6 min
|tipton
|1,002
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 11
|FireyFellow44
|5
|Alabama's new governor, Kay Ivey, promises open...
|Apr 11
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Apr 3
|Carbon777
|49
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Apr 2
|Real Time
|3
|Mark Montiel Loses His Radio Job (Sep '10)
|Mar 31
|Fed up
|4
|Moving to Montgomery
|Mar 30
|Sarah P
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC