Montgomery teen charged with capital murder in shooting death of missing man
A 19-year-old man is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a missing Montgomery man , police said on Thursday. Ja'Quarius Brooks is accused of shooting and killing Kordarrius Young, 25, during the commission of a robbery, according to Montgomery police.
