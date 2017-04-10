Montgomery organization commissions walking, bicycling study
The Montgomery Metropolitan Planning Organization has commissioned a study to determine the amount of walking and biking that occurs in the River Region. The plan hopes to identify opportunities to connect counties and communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 11
|FireyFellow44
|5
|Alabama's new governor, Kay Ivey, promises open...
|Apr 11
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Apr 3
|Carbon777
|49
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Apr 2
|Real Time
|3
|Mark Montiel Loses His Radio Job (Sep '10)
|Mar 31
|Fed up
|4
|Moving to Montgomery
|Mar 30
|Sarah P
|1
|moving to Montgomery
|Mar 29
|awsmmix
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC