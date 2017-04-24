Montgomery murder suspect out on bond charged with 2 armed robberies
A Montgomery murder suspect who was out of jail on bond has been rearrested on two armed robbery charges, according to court documents. Marquis Woodward is accused of committing two armed robberies, both on April 19 at an apartment complex on South Burbank Drive in Montgomery In the first charge, he's accused of holding a victim at gunpoint while robbing them of a pair of shoes and a cell phone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Moore running f...
|4 hr
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|6
|Dawn King/Jeremy King
|Thu
|seeking3girls
|2
|Pay Rase
|Tue
|ThomasA
|2
|WashPost Reveals the Left's Goal: The 'Mission ...
|Apr 23
|Tuesdays gone
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Apr 21
|Deedee
|1,003
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC