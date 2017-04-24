Montgomery murder suspect out on bond charged with 2 armed robberies

A Montgomery murder suspect who was out of jail on bond has been rearrested on two armed robbery charges, according to court documents. Marquis Woodward is accused of committing two armed robberies, both on April 19 at an apartment complex on South Burbank Drive in Montgomery In the first charge, he's accused of holding a victim at gunpoint while robbing them of a pair of shoes and a cell phone.

