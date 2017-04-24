Montgomery churches partner up 4th annual 'Church has left the building'
New Walk of Life Church and Saint James United Methodist Church canceled their usual services on Sunday, and asked their congregations to join forces for a day of outdoor worship, service and fellowship. The fourth annual Church Has Left the Building Event included a number of service projects, conducted by small teams throughout the greater Montgomery and Pike Road area.
