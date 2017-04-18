Majority of Alabamians say state lawmakers don't care what they think, survey states
The majority of Alabamians recently surveyed by the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama said they have no say in what state lawmakers in Montgomery do. "In the last few years there has been a growing sense of alienation from public officials," said survey director Randolph Horn, who serves as a professor of political science at Samford University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Apr 16
|tipton
|1,002
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Alabama's new governor, Kay Ivey, promises open...
|Apr 11
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Apr 3
|Carbon777
|49
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Apr 2
|Real Time
|3
|Mark Montiel Loses His Radio Job (Sep '10)
|Mar 31
|Fed up
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC