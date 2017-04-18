Majority of Alabamians say state lawm...

Majority of Alabamians say state lawmakers don't care what they think, survey states

Read more: Alabama Live

The majority of Alabamians recently surveyed by the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama said they have no say in what state lawmakers in Montgomery do. "In the last few years there has been a growing sense of alienation from public officials," said survey director Randolph Horn, who serves as a professor of political science at Samford University.

