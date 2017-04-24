Madison police investigate a possibly barricaded person on Wall Triana Boulevard.
Madison police say there is possibly a barricaded person inside a home there. Officers have not confirmed anything else yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Moore running f...
|13 hr
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|6
|Dawn King/Jeremy King
|Thu
|seeking3girls
|2
|Pay Rase
|Tue
|ThomasA
|2
|WashPost Reveals the Left's Goal: The 'Mission ...
|Apr 23
|Tuesdays gone
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Apr 21
|Deedee
|1,003
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC