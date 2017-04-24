'Like a million bucks': Alabama audit...

'Like a million bucks': Alabama auditor accounts for all beach house items, and then some

Read more: Alabama Live

An audit of the governor's beach house, the first of its kind at the newly renovated resort in almost two decades, turned up more items than what the state had originally listed. That's what State Auditor Jim Zeigler reported on Wednesday, one day after he and his staff conducted an audit of the beach house located on the Fort Morgan Peninsula west of Gulf Shores.

