Kinman pleads guilty to drug-related charges, quits

Joined by his attorney Ed Bourne and Pat Butcher, pastor of the Family Worship Center in Carrollton, Jamie Kinman leaves the courtroom after pleading guilty Monday to 11 charges. Following indictment by the Carroll County grand jury Monday afternoon, Carroll County Sheriff Jamie Kinman pleaded guilty to 11 charges related to his arrest on drug charges March 22. As part of a complicated plea deal arranged by Commonwealth's Attorney Jim Crawford, Kinman submitted his resignation to Carroll County Judge-Executive Bobby Lee Westrick at 11:53 a.m., just before the grand jury reported its findings to Circuit Judge R. Leslie Knight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.