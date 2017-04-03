Kinman pleads guilty to drug-related charges, quits
Joined by his attorney Ed Bourne and Pat Butcher, pastor of the Family Worship Center in Carrollton, Jamie Kinman leaves the courtroom after pleading guilty Monday to 11 charges. Following indictment by the Carroll County grand jury Monday afternoon, Carroll County Sheriff Jamie Kinman pleaded guilty to 11 charges related to his arrest on drug charges March 22. As part of a complicated plea deal arranged by Commonwealth's Attorney Jim Crawford, Kinman submitted his resignation to Carroll County Judge-Executive Bobby Lee Westrick at 11:53 a.m., just before the grand jury reported its findings to Circuit Judge R. Leslie Knight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Carbon777
|49
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Apr 2
|Real Time
|3
|Mark Montiel Loses His Radio Job (Sep '10)
|Mar 31
|Fed up
|4
|Moving to Montgomery
|Mar 30
|Sarah P
|1
|moving to Montgomery
|Mar 29
|awsmmix
|3
|Tulsa molesters
|Mar 28
|Sukit
|1
|steve or lisa mitchell (Jan '11)
|Mar 24
|Mlc487
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC