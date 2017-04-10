Inmate at Alabama state prison stabbed, injured in fight
An inmate at Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio was stabbed Tuesday during a fight with another inmate, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The inmate, whose name wasn't released, was transported by ambulance to an unspecified medical facility where he was later airlifted to a Montgomery hospital for treatment," ADOC spokesman Bob Horton said.
