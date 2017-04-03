Hyundai, Kia recall 1.2 million vehicles to fix faulty engines

South Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia announced Friday that they will recall nearly 1.2 million cars and crossover SUVs in the United States and South Korea to repair a potentially dangerous engine defect. The recall affects 2013-2014 Hyundai Sonata sedans and Santa Fe Sport crossovers, as well as 2011-2014 Kia Optima sedans, 2012-2014 Sorento SUVs and 2011-2013 Sportage crossovers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.