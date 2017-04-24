High-profile Elmore County rape suspect arrested again
A man out of jail on bond in a high-profile rape case in Elmore County has been arrested again, this time in Montgomery. Montgomery Police arrested Chase Hughes on a third-degree domestic violence-harassment count, marking the second time Hughes has been arrested while on bond in a 2016 rape and burglary case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pay Rase
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|WashPost Reveals the Left's Goal: The 'Mission ...
|Apr 23
|Tuesdays gone
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Apr 21
|Deedee
|1,003
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Alabama's new governor, Kay Ivey, promises open...
|Apr 11
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Apr 3
|Carbon777
|49
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC