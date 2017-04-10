Here are the finalists for Alabama teacher of the year

The 2017-18 Teacher of the Year will be announced at a ceremony hosted by the Alabama State Board of Education and the Alabama State Department of Education on Wednesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. at the RSA Plaza Terrace in Montgomery. "Well-prepared, dedicated, caring, enthusiastic, and innovative elementary and secondary teachers are essential to achieving excellence in Alabama's schools, said State Superintendent of Education Michael Sentence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.