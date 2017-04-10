Here are the finalists for Alabama teacher of the year
The 2017-18 Teacher of the Year will be announced at a ceremony hosted by the Alabama State Board of Education and the Alabama State Department of Education on Wednesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. at the RSA Plaza Terrace in Montgomery. "Well-prepared, dedicated, caring, enthusiastic, and innovative elementary and secondary teachers are essential to achieving excellence in Alabama's schools, said State Superintendent of Education Michael Sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Tue
|FireyFellow44
|5
|Alabama's new governor, Kay Ivey, promises open...
|Tue
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Apr 3
|Carbon777
|49
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Apr 2
|Real Time
|3
|Mark Montiel Loses His Radio Job (Sep '10)
|Mar 31
|Fed up
|4
|Moving to Montgomery
|Mar 30
|Sarah P
|1
|moving to Montgomery
|Mar 29
|awsmmix
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC