He is 'crazy like a fox': Jim Zeigler sheds 'Mr. 49...
The last time Jim Zeigler was on a winning streak like this, Gerald Ford was president and "Bear" Bryant was walking the sidelines at the University of Alabama. It was in 1974, when a 24-year-old Zeigler was elected as a Democrat to the Public Service Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Candidates invoke Trump's name, God in Alabama ...
|8 hr
|John McQuan
|3
|Dawn King/Jeremy King
|Sun
|Dawnmarie1982
|3
|NFL's wild opening round could yield more surpr...
|Apr 28
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Moore running f...
|Apr 27
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|6
|Pay Rase
|Apr 25
|ThomasA
|2
|WashPost Reveals the Left's Goal: The 'Mission ...
|Apr 23
|Tuesdays gone
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Apr 21
|Deedee
|1,003
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC