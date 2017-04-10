Freshman Trojan playing to honor Rod Scott
The Montgomery native lit up the stat sheet for St. Jude and Carver in high school and is waiting for the chance to do the same for the Trojans. "I'm trying to do something at the collegiate level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 11
|FireyFellow44
|5
|Alabama's new governor, Kay Ivey, promises open...
|Apr 11
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Apr 3
|Carbon777
|49
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Apr 2
|Real Time
|3
|Mark Montiel Loses His Radio Job (Sep '10)
|Mar 31
|Fed up
|4
|Moving to Montgomery
|Mar 30
|Sarah P
|1
|moving to Montgomery
|Mar 29
|awsmmix
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC