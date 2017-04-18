Free Shred-a-Thon Friday to fight identity theft and fraud
The public is invited to a free document shredding event Friday in Montgomery to help combat identity theft and fraud. AARP of Alabama, the Montgomery Clean City Commission, MAX Credit Union, and WSFA 12 News are hosting a Shred-a-Thon in the south parking lot of Garrett Coliseum at 1555 Federal Drive.
