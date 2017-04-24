Former worker at Alabama prison charg...

Former worker at Alabama prison charged with bribery

A former worker at a federal prison in Alabama has agreed to plead guilty to a bribery charge involving inmates. Federal prosecutors in Birmingham said Monday they've filed a plea agreement with 54-year-old Eric Pendleton, a Montgomery man who used to work at the federal prison for women in Aliceville.

