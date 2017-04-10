Former Governor Robert Bentley, left,...

Former Governor Robert Bentley, left, prepares to move out of the...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Former Governor Robert Bentley, left, prepares to move out of the Alabama Governors Mansion on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala.. Bentley resigned Monday after agreeing to plead guilty to two misdemeanor campaign finance violations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s... 23 hr Trump Plotza 1
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... Apr 11 FireyFellow44 5
News Alabama's new governor, Kay Ivey, promises open... Apr 11 Bryan Fischer s H... 2
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Apr 3 Carbon777 49
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Apr 2 Real Time 3
Mark Montiel Loses His Radio Job (Sep '10) Mar 31 Fed up 4
Moving to Montgomery Mar 30 Sarah P 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,319,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC