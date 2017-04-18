Former football player Aaron Hernandez found dead in cell; We have the latest details on TIA
Disgraced former football player Aaron Hernandez has died in prison, NBC News and local medias are reporting. Coming up on Today in Alabama we'll tell you what we know about his death.
