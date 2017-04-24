Experts talk safety after fatal Autau...

Experts talk safety after fatal Autauga County motorcycle crash

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Following a fatal motorcycle accident in Autauga County on Saturday night, Alabama State Troopers released information on how frequent motorcycle accidents have been in the state so far for 2017. According to the state, there have been 12 fatal crashes involving motorcycles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WashPost Reveals the Left's Goal: The 'Mission ... Sun Tuesdays gone 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Apr 21 Deedee 1,003
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... Apr 17 ThomasA 6
News New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 1
News Alabama's new governor, Kay Ivey, promises open... Apr 11 Bryan Fischer s H... 2
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Apr 3 Carbon777 49
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Apr 2 Real Time 3
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,546,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC