Donald Trump Jr. to speak in Montgomery
Faulkner University announced during a news conference Tuesday that Donald Trump Jr. will be the key speaker at the 2017 Faulkner Annual Benefit Dinner. According to Faulkner President Mike Williams, the decision to bring Trump Jr. in as the speaker of the 75th anniversary hinged on his experience in business and his insights from the campaign trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
