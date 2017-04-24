Dollar General to acquire 323 Dollar Express stores in 36 states
The Federal Trade Commission has approved a purchase agreement allowing Dollar General to acquire 323 Dollar Express stores in 36 states. The discount retailer said the acquisition can now proceed forward with a tentative closing date in late June.
