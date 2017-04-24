Dollar General to acquire 323 Dollar ...

Dollar General to acquire 323 Dollar Express stores in 36 states

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Alabama Live

The Federal Trade Commission has approved a purchase agreement allowing Dollar General to acquire 323 Dollar Express stores in 36 states. The discount retailer said the acquisition can now proceed forward with a tentative closing date in late June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dawn King/Jeremy King 5 hr Dawnmarie1982 3
News NFL's wild opening round could yield more surpr... Fri Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Moore running f... Thu Shirvell s Shrivel 6
Pay Rase Apr 25 ThomasA 2
News WashPost Reveals the Left's Goal: The 'Mission ... Apr 23 Tuesdays gone 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Apr 21 Deedee 1,003
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... Apr 17 ThomasA 6
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,667,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC