Despite runaway success of 'Get Out,'...

Despite runaway success of 'Get Out,' Alabama could say good-bye to Hollywood

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

There is a defining moment in actor-filmmaker Jordan Peele's megahit horror movie Get Out in which the protagonist descends into a "sunken place." There has been no such drop for the movie's production team or its performers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Apr 3 Carbon777 49
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Apr 2 Real Time 3
Mark Montiel Loses His Radio Job (Sep '10) Mar 31 Fed up 4
Moving to Montgomery Mar 30 Sarah P 1
moving to Montgomery Mar 29 awsmmix 3
Tulsa molesters Mar 28 Sukit 1
steve or lisa mitchell (Jan '11) Mar 24 Mlc487 3
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,386 • Total comments across all topics: 280,199,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC